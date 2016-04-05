The Essential Stephen Sondheim (Masterworks Broadway)

Although other Broadway songwriters have had bigger hits in recent decades, none can compare with Stephen Sondheim for his consistent ability to work marvels within the tradition and pushing American musical theater forward rather than turning it into Disney on stage.

The two-CD Essential is an intelligently curated career overview of Sondheim songs from West Side Story through Passion . The melodies are memorable yet take unexpected turns; the lyrics are witty and often survive outside the context of their shows. The recordings gathered here are largely taken from original cast recordings.