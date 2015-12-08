The Faces: Stay With Me: The Faces Anthology (Warner Bros./Rhino)

For anyone who wants a well-curated collection by this quintessential ’70s British band, but doesn’t want to pop for the recently released box set with every album track plus rarities, this two-CD collection will do nicely. The Anthology includes the hits (“Stay With Me,” “Cindy Incidentally”) and delves deeply into the LPs (“Wicked Messenger,” “Miss Judy’s Farm”). Elegantly louche, often heavy but never metal, The Faces were rooted in the blues without being blues-rock. Future Rolling Stone Ron Wood was an adept slide guitar player, conjuring the spirit of the Mississippi Delta in an amped-up context. As lead vocalist, Rod Stewart invested ballads with ragged vulnerability and whooped-and-hollered through the hard rockers.