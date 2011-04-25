When it comes to the heavy instrumental progressive rock of Milwaukee's Fibonacci Sequence, listeners can admire the multitudinous changes in time signature, instrumentation and ethnic influences throughout each number. And one can derive at least as much pleasure from the quartet by disregarding the track listing and letting it take one on a wordless audio adventure. Shame though it is that work of such cascading complexity can't get the time of day on commercial rock radio, Milwaukee's reputation as a hub of prog becomes solidified when a band with Fib Seq's imagination rises from it.