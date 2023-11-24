Fo(u)rth by Anthony Fung

Leading from behind ... a kit ... is what jazz drummer bandleaders do. California-transplanted Canadian Anthony Fung leads his quartet on Fo(u)rth, in an often melancholic, sometimes wistful direction that nonetheless embodies the bold directive serving as the album's pun of a title; he's no longer on his third set leading an ensemble, after all.

Kidding aside, apart from Fung’s rhythmic dexterity on skins and cymbals, Fo(u)rth benefits most from the interaction between the fluid, yet economical, way Mark Turner plies his tenor sax and the judicious, sometimes languorous, manner Michael Ragonese employs his piano. Bassist Luca Alemanno keeps a pliant flexible low end, playfully so on a Thelonious Monk remake that essentially serves as a duet between Alemanno and Ragonese. Fung connects his accompanists' complementary parts with forceful fills and percolating beats. In lieu of taking full-on solos in any ofFo(u)rth's six proper more full-bodied selections, he opts instead to showcase his skills on two well-placed interludes. Ranging from what could be head as an organic adaptation of drum & bass skittishness to a concluding lullaby of a tribute to his father, Fung's Fo(u)rth offers ample reason to anticipate his fifth.

