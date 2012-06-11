Years ago, rock bands released an album a year, sometimes more. In a throwback to another era, Norway's Gazpacho issued three records in 18 monthsincluding the double-disc live set <em>London</em> and the character-driven seventh studio album <em>March of Ghosts</em>.<em><br /><br />London</em> captures the sextet on tour in support of 2011's haunting concept album <em>Missa Atropos</em> and bridges the gap between Porcupine Tree and Radiohead. This moody recording sums up Gazpacho's career to that point, drawing heavily from <em>Missa Atropos</em> and its two immediate predecessors, 2009's <em>Tick Tock</em> and 2007's <em>Night</em>, while also clearing the slate for <em>March of Ghosts</em>.<br /><br />That collection of lush, mostly subdued musical short stories revolves around ghosts that include Haitian war criminals, the lost crew of the <em>Mary Celeste</em> and an English comedy writer falsely accused of treason. Haunted by shimmering piano, mournful strings and Jan-Henrik Ohme's gentle, mesmerizing vocals, <em>March of Ghosts</em> allows Gazpacho to stretch like never beforeespecially on the four-part “Hell Freezes Over,” spread intermittently across the entire 50-minute album. Celtic rhythms, metallic riffs, precise percussion and unexpected sonic splashes of tin whistle, banjo and accordion combine with Gazpacho's signature flavors to create a surreal listening experience. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>