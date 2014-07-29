Greetings From The Imposter: Impressive Debut Release

×

Dance music styles come and go and come around again by way of their recycling into a seemingly ever-flowing stream of new sub-genres. The dance-oriented rock of the ’80s seems to have been bypassed in that process of reconsideration, however. Remedying that dismissal is Saintpaul Brellis whose ’90s band, Psychedelicasi, hit the periphery of giving Milwaukee some national shine in roughly the same era as Citizen King.

His latest act, Greetings From The Imposter, goes beyond being a band into a grander scale of entertainment enterprise. Impressive Debut Release sounds like a long-lost Reagan/Thatcher-era collaboration among members of English groups skirting the edge of electro-cheese and indie rock, such as Pop Will Eat Itself and Sigue Sigue Sputnik, and the metallic industrial disco of some of the scarier European ensembles on Wax Trax! Records.

Greetings From The Imposter perform Aug. 1, at Metal Grill, 5036 S. Packard Ave.