×

As a performer andcomposer of country songs, Hank Williams had absolute, rock-solid consistency.Williams’ writing credentials have never been in question, and with Hank Williams Revealedthe secondthree-CD set of songs intended for one-time radio broadcastWilliams’ abilitiesas a performer can be more carefully examined.

These recordings maybe viewed as the Rosetta stone of Southern music, for here Williams performshard country, ballads, gospel & hymns, lighthearted novelty numbers andseveral of his own Luke the Drifter recitations. The music on this set providesan aural overview of influences reaching back to earlier centuries and othershores. The remarks from Hank and the band provide a fascinating culturalpicture of mid-century life in the American South.

Thankfully, theWilliams estate has again entrusted these sought-after recordings to ColinEscott, who logically sequences the material and includes an appropriate amountof between-song conversation. Escott also offers detailed annotations for eachselection, tracing song roots and recording variants. For completists, threeunedited “Mother’s Best” radio programs are included, showcasing the skills ofsideman Jerry Rivers on fiddle and Williams in the role of product pitchman.

Like an impossiblegift from a parallel universe, Revealedincludes startlingly crisp sound on new performances of Williams’ well-knownsongs and numerous selections that he never recorded commercially. Were I notholding it in my own hands, I would not believe this collection could exist.



