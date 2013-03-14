×

With a single released 30 years ago, Harold became one of the few Milwaukee acts to crack Billboard’s R&B chart. For the Love of a Woman finds him in good form all these years later. His tenor recalls Al Jarreau, singing from a sensitive male perspective on romance. When he's not pleasing his lady or regretting his mistakes with her, he affirms a positive attitude and provides fodder for a line dance of his own creation. Where uncouth sexual aggression defines so much of youthful R&B, it's heartening to hear a gentlemen such as Harold school the youngsters on self-respect and gentility.