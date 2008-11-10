On his latest CD of songs and spoken verse, veteran Milwaukee poet/musician Harvey Taylor encompasses tunes that range from earnest to sociopolitical to goofy. A number of the city's acoustic, improvisational and/or peacenik musicians back Taylor with often-chaotic results, the effects of which can be alternately charming and unnerving.

As he sings and talks about urban agriculture, romance, a half-forgotten TV episode, pacifist convictions and other subjects, a distinct image emerges: a friendly, thoughtful and, yes, kind of goofy dude who is as comfortable regaling listeners from an alehouse stool as he is from a coffeehouse stage. He may prattle on a bit, but he provides enough fun to stick around for a while.