Headspace: All That You Fear Is Gone (InsideOut Music)

Damian Wilson is one of those progressive rock singers you can’t quite believe has been around for a quarter-century. He’s provided vocals for Rick Wakeman, Threshold, Ayreon and even an all-acoustic Iron Maiden tribute band. Considering the rate at which this Brit churns out material with various groups, it’s easy to take him for granted.

Headspace—Wilson’s musical partnership with Rick Wakeman’s son, Adam, along with Steve Hackett’s bassist Lee Pomeroy—reveals greater layers of his dynamic vocals and songwriting depth than those other projects. Wilson sings in a tone somewhere between Dream Theater’s James LaBrie and Andy Kuntz from Vanden Plas, but on All That You Fear Is Gone , Headspace sounds more like a hybrid of Yes, Rush and Threshold.

Each band member recorded his parts separately for the album, which is Headspace’s second in a planned trilogy about autonomy and conformity that began with 2012’s I Am Anonymous and includes both spiritual and secular overtones.