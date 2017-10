Milwaukee hard rockers The Heroes Lie follow up last year's debut album with six songs on a trajectory toward rock radio's mainstream. Funny as it may be to say about a band that could easily enough play Ozzfest, The Heroes Lie's most endearing quality may be their harmonies, best displayed here on "Villains in My Head." Elsewhere, they can come off like pop metal for the post-Nirvana/Linkin Park set in anthems for casual misogyny and self-loathing.