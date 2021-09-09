“Hollywood” digital single by Jamie Breiwick and Matt Meixner (B Side Records)

Synthesizer whiz Matt Meixner dramatically expands ever-resourceful trumpeter-composer Jamie Breiwick’s sonic pallet in this fairly magical eight-minute instrumental single. Meixner opens with a rising four-note vamp, lifting Breiwick’s soaring trumpet like sturdy wings. Then surprisingly, flutist Jason Fabus fences the synth’s implicit rhythm with virtuosic interplay.

A strong modulation unleashes engaging but deft intervals, as if a bird skillfully riding cross winds. This could make smooth jazz charts, but with more substance than typically found there. A spiraling synth solo pivots back to the chord sequence, as complexity blooms. Thomas Atonic’s edgy guitar propels the trumpeter’s restated theme—exploratory in form and spirit yet reassuringly lyrical, like a filmed adventure destined to succeed in daunting times.