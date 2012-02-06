If you have been waiting for a '90s revival, check out Milwaukee's Jake Paul Band. That decade never left their hearts, if <em>The Jailbreak</em> is any indication. The group's trick is that they don't take any one style from that time in wholesale form, but instead mix and match in such a way as to be revivalists with an original spin on their source material. Paul raps and sings while the rest of his quintet bridges the chasm between the pop-jam-band templates of Blues Traveler, Widespread Panic and Rusted Root and Sublime's stoner-ish punk reggae. If that combination seems jaunty and easygoing, Paul confounds it all (largely in a good way) by baring his soul with lyrics that sound like the efforts of a man stumbling from an abyss to find the sunshine that still makes him squint in pain. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>