Jason Seed Stringtet

One-time Milwaukee resident Jason Seed has spread his reputation across many genres, playing bracing and non-cliché jazz in small clubs and performing with Present Music. The guitarist explores another facet of his interests with The Escapist. The lone cover song is a clue of its direction: “Strange Meeting” by Bill Frisell signals the off-ramp into territory where American folk sources meet the fluid strictures of jazz. Seed’s own compositions are woven with the help of great string musicians, including the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Glenn Asch on violin and viola and Helen Reich on viola. The lovely, acoustic melodies are somber or lilting according to mood, but more light than shadow is seen on these skillful chamber pieces.

A CD release party takes place 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at VIA Downer.