John Doe: The Westerner (Cool Rock Records/Thirty Tigers)

John Doe stepped away from his band, X, to create The Westerner , a blending of psychedelic soul with the hot intensity of the Arizona desert. As spiritual as it is mind bending, the album pays tribute to Dancing With Wolves author Michael Blake, with most songs alluding to his life and work. The tracks themselves capture the spirit of the West well enough, while also incorporating sounds from other genres. “Go Baby Go” (featuring Debbie Harry) has ’80s pop flair, while “Rising Sun” is a meditative ballad. The diversity never hinders its impact, as The Westerner is a passionate journey into a wild frontier.