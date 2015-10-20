John Domanski and the Daydreamers: Ignite

Muskego’s John Domanski and the Daydreamers reside in an almost deceptively airy space on their debut EP, Ignite . Consciously looking to the ’90s for inspiration, their sound approaches a masculine complement to the folk emphasis of Lilith Fair’s line-up or a postulation of Jars of Clay as more secular and angst ridden. With enhanced production, there’s potential here to blow up on current commercial alt-rock radio. The Daydreamers’ desire for making a spacious aural impression sits on the cusp of sounding a bit under-produced. If a full album is next for the group, they should have plenty of leeway to achieve the sonic equilibrium they seem to be pursuing.