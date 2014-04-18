Johnny Cash: Out Among the Stars (Columbia/Legacy)

×

Neither the great lost treasure nor the dreck some criticshave described, Out Among the Starsis a good example of what Johnny Cash was up to in the decade before Rick Rubindistilled the best of the Man in Black into the Dark Prince of Outlaw Cool.This previously unreleased 1981 session kept his stony vocals upfront andfeatured perky duets with June Carter Cash (and one for the heck of it withWaylon Jennings) along with the sentimentality and homespun silliness Rubinwould expunge. A cast of Nashville professionals who prized polish over sharpedges provides support.



