Jym Mooney and Larry Penn

Songs For Frank Zeidler (Moo-Town Productions)

by

   The number of worthwhile albums that memorialize politicians can probably be counted on one hand. But you can add one more to that short list with Songs for Frank Zeidler, a CD dedicated to the memory of Milwaukee 's last Socialist mayor. Who better to pay tribute than a couple of Milwaukee 's finer folkies? Jym Mooney recounts Zeidler's accomplishments and honesty in a breezy manner that could be the soundtrack to an elementary school biography of the man. Larry Penn, known for labor and political singing/songwriting, offers a more philosophical angle. Penn's biblical allusions and stately baritone befit the gravity he brings to his affable subject.