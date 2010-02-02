×

On his lateststudio album, Odd, veteran one-manband Keller Williams sounds perpetually stonedjust the way his fans like him.Williams receives minimal accompaniment on these dozen tracks, and he keeps thearrangements sparse enough that he’ll be able to handle them just fine at hiswhimsical solo gigs. In fact, “Doobie In My Pocket”an amusing anxiety attackbased on Williams’ fear of a stray joint being detected by airport security personnelwasa live sing-along favorite before he ever recorded it.

With lines like“They say the mind is the second thing to go/ I cannot remember the first”(from “Lost”), Odd fuses low-key witand funk with acoustic guitars and subtle electronic elements while veeringtoward the jaunty (“Day at the Office”) and the jazzy (“Warning”). The onlyreal problem is that Odd sounds too laid back. Even “Groove of theStorm” doesn’t have much groove.



