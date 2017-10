Rooted in Macedonia, the brash Balkan sound of Kocani Orkestar is a delirious romp fueled by oompah tuba and Arabesque flights of clarinet fancy. Vocalist Ajnur Azizov injects an additional gust of fervor into music whose raucous origins are entwined in the wedding bands and communal rites of its homeland. In keeping with the demands of the world-music bin they have been placed in, Kocani branches out, infusing the Mexican standard "La Llorona" with an Eastern European accent.