Retreating to the forests of northern Wisconsin to record an album doesn't necessarily make for an exercise in sorrowful Bon Iver folkiness. So prove Milwaukee's organ-heavy musical cross-genre pollinators LovaNova. The move to a woodsier environment to track Cabinova results in a heavier iteration of the quartet's mutant aesthetic. The prog-rock, bop jazz, lounge exotica and dub reggae influences that informed their prior work now revolve more than ever around interplay between Paul "Evil" Kneevers' Hammond B3 and Sean Williamson’s muddy, angry guitar. Most of the numbers on this brief album run under four minutes, but it's easy to imagine them going on at least twice as long. LovaNova knows how to leave its audience wanting more.