Is Lovanova like Booker T. & The M.G.'s for progrockers? Or prog rock for those still hung over from the ’90s lounge revival? Milwaukee punk and noisealum Paul "Evil" Kneevers calls his latest band's style “lounge progrock.” It's a fitting designation for Lovanova and the monstrous tones ofKneever’s Hammondorgan. The nine instrumentals on the group's debut flit from bachelor padsheavy on leopard print and tiki lights to the spacious domains befittingEmerson, Lake & Palmer or Focus. Not far from either venue stands a soulrevue with optional go-go dancers. If the concept seems a bit schizoid, thatmighty keyboard keeps it all together. The interplay of guest flute and sax ona couple of pieces adds to the fun of music where "metal" needn'tfollow "heavy," and "lounge" isn't synonymous with"kitsch."

Lovanovaperforms on the Lakefront Brewery Stage at Locust Street Days on June 13.



