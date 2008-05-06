Many of the rhythms associated with Mexican music are represented on this CD by one of that country’s top mariachi bands. That the genre has become associated with a tourist brochure image of Mexico is unfortunate, given its potential for soulful expression. Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano lives up to that potential, performing songs originating from the early 20th century with gusto in arrangements that are sweepingly cinematic yet never florid. The English translation of the album’s title, “Love, Hurt and Tears,” sketches out the music’s emotional range.