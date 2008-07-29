×

Groove-oriented,improvisational-minded folk rock with a smattering of world music flavors isMilwaukee musician Matthew Haeffel's stock in trade. Haeffel and his percussionist,Cody "C-Note" Calderon, must be fans of Dave Matthews and RustedRoot. One may still hope that Haeffel cracks a few more smiles in his goodlynumber of live gigs than he does on his fifth CD, Toaster Fires; the abundance of musical and lyrical earnestnesscould stand to be leavened by a few grins. The title and opening Homer Simpsonsnippet only serve to contrast Haeffel's seriousness. But if you don't mind ajam band-ready acoustic picker/singer in that heavy a mindset, Haeffel is yourman.

