Micah Olsan

Micah Olsanincorporates so many styles into his folkiness it's enough to make one's headspin. And that might be the folkie-funky Milwaukeean's aim on his second CD.Into his intricate acoustic guitar work he integrates classical, jazz and Latinflair to augment what might otherwise be standard coffeehouse picking andstrumming. Bass, keyboards and even smidgens of random noise give Olsan a heftand depth that suggest an especially thoughtful if sometimes typically ramblingjam band. His gentle tenor aptly recalls Donovan, Chris Rice and the mellowermoods of Dave Matthews, even as his bohemian angst doesn't always match the creativityof his musical backing. Olsan shines brighter in concert, and when his verbalmusings match his instrumental prowess, he will be even more of a force to bereckoned with.