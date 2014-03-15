Michael Bloomfield: From his Head to his Heart to his Hands: An Audio/Visual Scrapbook (Columbia Legacy)

×

This extraordinary guitar hero and innovator’s legacy is finally addressed with a reissue package including three CDs and a new DVD film: Sweet Blues: A Film about Michael Bloomfield by Bob Sarles.

The Chicago guitarist starred in The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, the innovative, racially integrated group that redefined blues for a generation and opened a myriad of musical possibilities. He inspired Carlos Santana and Eric Clapton, made history as the guitarist with whom Dylan electrified the Newport Folk Festival, and played on Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone.” His album with Al Kooper, Super Session , was a pinnacle of the art of jamming. He co-led one of the first R&B jazz blues groups, The Electric Flag, recorded on Janis Joplin’s solo debut album and continued as a nonpareil historian/musical master of the blues until his death at age 37. Kooper has curated this collection as a vivid and moving story told through extraordinarily soulful music.