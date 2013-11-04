Michael Lee Firkins | Yep (Magnatude Records)

×

Back in the ’90s, hotshot guitarist Michael Lee Firkins drew comparisons to Jeff Beck. While the next-big-thing predictions never became reality, Firkins is still at it, and his first album in five years, Yep, features a trio of musicians from bigger bands: Gov’t Mule, Black Crowes and the Allman Brothers Band. A rootsy, bluesy rock record for grownups, Yep lyrically reflects the toll that years in the music biz have taken, and the album’s simple yet defiant title suggests Firkins’ newfound no-nonsense attitude. He sings in a strong, dusty voice and his guitar playing has dramatically evolved from his early shredder status. Long songs that stretch past seven minutes allow Firkins and Co. to explore textures and moods, and solos evolve thrillingly.