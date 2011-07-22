The Mike Benign Compulsion

After years of silence, songwriter and vocalist Mike Benign is back to making music. A dominant figure in Milwaukee's alt scene in the late '80s and early '90s with bands such as Umbrella Man, Arms & Legs & Feet and Blue in the Face, Benign returned last year with a new group and a CD of new songs. His next album, Martha, is scheduled for fall. Meanwhile, he's blessed us with one of the most marvelous singles in years, “My Michelle.” Lyrically intriguing and powered by a surging rhythm and bursting-at-the-seams guitar, “My Michelle” is a blast of Big Star for the new century—pop rock perfection clocking in at 1:48!