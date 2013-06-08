×
Not many Milwaukee performers haveself-released enough great songs over the decades to warrant their own best-ofcompilation. With so many gems to his credit, Mike Fredrickson has no troublefilling his retrospective CD with 24 tracks. They range from good to superb,and he even omits my favorite, "Rope of Desire" (perhaps saving itfor MF Shuffle Vol. 2). Both with TheMosleys and under his own name, Fredrickson became Milwaukee's master ofmelancholy yearning and resilient heartbreak in songs echoing the classics ofthe Beatles, the Byrds and CCR.