Positioning himself as heir to Gil Evans, composer-arranger Mike Holober writes elaborately orchestrated pieces for large jazz ensembles. Hiding Out, his first album in 10 years with the Gotham Jazz Orchestra, is a collection of busy original music (plus one number by Antônio Carlos Jobim), some of it in the vein of ’70s fusion and some harkening to earlier eras. Much space is afforded for melodious solos by members of Gotham’s expansive woodwind and brass sections.