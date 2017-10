×

On its third CD, Moraine achieves what many fusion groupsonly talk about—melding rock and jazz into music built from the best elementsof both. The rhythm section on Groundswellis tough yet supple, the improvisations are fluid yet often deliver thecrunch and shove of metallic rock. The integral role of violin and saxophoneadds interesting tonalities that suggest everything from Van der GraafGenerator to the Oil Tasters.