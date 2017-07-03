The Mute Gods: Tardigrades Will Inherit the Earth (InsideOut Music)

Nick Beggs began his musical career as the bass player in Kajagoogoo and co-wrote that band’s 1983 smash single “Too Shy." Nearly a quarter-century later, he’s built a diverse and exciting progressive-rock supergroup featuring keyboardist Roger King (Steve Hackett’s band) and drummer Marco Minnemann (Joe Satriani’s band). Beggs—who wrote 10 of these 11 tracks, sings lead vocals and plays multiple instruments—also has worked with Hackett and Porcupine Tree mastermind Steven Wilson. Elements of ’80s pop sneak into some of these socially conscious songs on The Mute Gods’ lively second album, which unites relevant lyrics with retro musical themes. Hard to believe a tune that repeats the word “tardigrades" in the chorus could be this catchy, but the title track emerges as the album’s signature piece. Beggs transforms his voice for nearly every song, at times giving the odd aural impression of the late George Michael fronting early Marillion.