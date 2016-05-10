Myrath 'Legacy' (Nightmare Records)

The Franco-Tunisian band Myrath has been tagged as “Oriental metal.” Almost a decade into a career during which Myrath toured with the likes of Dream Theater, former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen and, yes, even W.A.S.P., this band has made its finest album yet. Myrath manages to balance progressive-power metal with traditional orchestral Tunisian music, plus Arabian and Western influences.

The best place to start is “Believer,” the rousing first single with a Prince of Persia -themed video and a chorus you’ll be singing the first time you hear it. Other songs on which that multicultural musical mix is clearly evident include “The Needle” (a brutal yet majestic riff fest) and the soaring “Through Your Eyes.” The U.S. version of Legacy features a bonus track, “Other Side,” which sounds like Myrath’s bid for rock-radio play without sacrificing the band’s roots.