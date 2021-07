Courtesy of MoonJune Records

Guitarist Dewa Budjana plays a little like Al Di Meola—and occasionally like Robert Fripp—but in a sonic landscape informed by a different sense of place. Specifically, Budjana is Indonesian, born on Bali, and like that island, his compositions have absorbed streams of influences from Southeast Asia and elsewhere. Naurora takes diverse directions, from electronic soundscapes to hard-charging prog rock, soaring fusion-informed melodies and rhythms derived from Asia.