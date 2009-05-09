NeverShoutNever aka Christofer Drew, the trendsetter from Joplin, Mo., has stirred up a frenzy with his latest spill-your-guts album, Me and My Uke. Having successfully recorded at 16 (he's now 18), Drew's MySpace plays are sky-high, averaging 20,000 a day. He flaunts catchy one-liners that today's adolescent crowd absolutely adores.

The centerpiece to the album is the fresh sound of the ukulele, though he does add tambourine, xylophone and claps, piecing together an interesting underlay for the spotlight: his sentimental vocals.

Songs like "Your Biggest Fan" demonstrate an exceptionally emotional songwriter using real events from his life to connect with people. The future of NeverShoutNever is promising and will continue to be as long as there are people in the world with broken hearts.