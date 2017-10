Colin O’Brien was a rising name in Milwaukee’s nascent Americana scene—before moving to Nashville and pairing up with Travis Burch. The duo’s new album, Avalanche , includes a haunting rendition of the spookily enigmatic “Peggy-O" and a spirited “I Know You Rider." Original songs tend toward campfire ditties, yet “Rough in the Diamond" works as an endearing rebuke of the argument that change is always for the best.

O’Brien and Burch perform 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn.