­To Americans, African music once meant the tribal, tom-tom frenzy heard in Tarzan movies. With Olatunji, they finally got an earful of the real thing. The Nigerian drummer was an exchange student in the United States during the 1950s when he put together his drum and vocal ensemble, replicating the call-and-response singing and complex percussive rhythms of West Africa. The Legacy edition includes his 1959 debut album ("Jin-Go-La-Ba" was memorably covered by Santana a decade later), which stimulated interest in Africa among the bohemian set, influenced jazz and inspired rock bands such as the Grateful Dead. The package also includes Olatunji's 1966 album and a bevy of unreleased bonus tracks.