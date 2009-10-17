×

Israelielectric guitarist Oz Noy must realize that not even serious musicians (likehimself) can listen to mindless shredding all of the time. That would explainwhy he injected Schizophrenic, histhird all-instrumental CD, with enough quirky attitude and ego-free chops tomake the disc a refreshing and vibrant hour-long listen that doesn’t wear outits welcome after the first three tracks. Noy borrows heavily from jazz (andactually sounds a bit sleepy at times), but he also adds healthy doses of rock,funk, prog and bluesmimicking Stevie Ray Vaughan, channeling Pat Metheny andpulling a Jimi Hendrix trick or two out of his back pocket.

Awitty, flexible player who allows his guitar to take unexpected turns, Noy isjoined on Schizophrenic by severalhired guns, including fellow axeman Steve Lukather and CBS Orchestra drummerAnton Fig.



