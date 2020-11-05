'Papa Rosko' by Papa Rosko

Country music and reggae seldom cross paths. That’s where U.S. vocalist and band leader Papa Rosko jumps in, filling an audio gap few of us have taken time to consider. His debut album was recorded across several years, much of it in Jamaica, giving him access to local stars eager to sing. “Fulsom Prison Blues”? Rosko gives it a reggae rhythm and Toots Hibbert chimes in on vocals. Dancehall singer Gyptian is heard on the Alison Krause hit “When You Say Nothing at All” and Third World’s AJ Brown on one of his own, “You’re Not the Only One.” Rosko’s act isn’t all covers—most of the. Tunes are his and some echo influences from Latin America and American blues rock.

