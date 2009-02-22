For years now, estimable jazz artists have produced albums honoring their more illustrious predecessors-the pathfinders who made their music possible. The phenomenon has extended to rock 'n' roll. Pat DiNizio, vocalist for the excellent '80s band The Smithereens, lends his talent to an album of Buddy Holly covers. Interesting moments aside, the effort serves mostly to highlight by contrast Holly's unusual voice and evocatively sparse arrangements to good effect. Neither terrible nor essential, DiNizio's tribute will hopefully spark renewed interest in the original recordings.