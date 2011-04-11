With its echoes of Africa and gospel, Paul Simon's new CD often rises from familiar ground while sometimes giving way to surprise, as on the vaguely bluesy title track. As a wordsmith, Simon juggles snatches of beautiful lyric poetry with humor and irony. So Beautiful or So What conveys a certain mood along with themes reflecting on the careworn but still hopeful lives of everyday people struggling to hold oneven after death, as in the light-hearted yet somehow awestruck narrative from the other side, "The Afterlife."