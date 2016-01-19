Peter D’Amore: The Line

Waukesha’s Peter D’Amore devoted six years to recording The Line . The ambitious two-CD album was written and performed entirely by the guitarist. The Line harkens back to the progressive rock of the 1970s as an album meant to be enjoyed on a good set of headphones, with all instrumental nuances clear and accounted for. A few of the more hushed tracks suggest Nick Drake had he been produced by Roger Waters. At the same time, The Line is contemporary in feel, the work of an accomplished musician working in no hurry to craft his masterpiece.