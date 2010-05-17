Ravi Shankar

×

The first in anambitious, projected series of albums culled from the personal archives of RaviShankar focuses on the two-year period when the sitar master found himself atthe center of Western counterculture. One of the tracks is actually a sequenceof cassette-recorded responses to Shankar’s music by a young American concertaudience. The mini-interviews mingle fascination with an awareness that theclassical music of Indiaexisted in modes beyond their experience. The other tracks were recorded in India, including a 48-minute raga taped alongthe banks of the sacred Ganges and anotherpiece recorded with the chanting of Hindu temple priests. It’s not a CD forbeginners, but rather for aficionados interested in the context of Shankar’smusic and its reception in the West during the 1960s.



