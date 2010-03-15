×

In the 1960s Ravi Shankar became Mr. Indian Music toa world of young musicians, influencing the direction of the Beatles andpsychedelic rock. As noted in the booklet essay accompanying Rare and Glorious, the accomplishedsitar player came from a family of musical ambassadors to the West thatperformed in Londonas early as 1923. He released his first American LP in 1955 and although thenew compilation doesn’t reach that far into his catalog, it offers across-section of tracks recorded from the ’60s through the ’80s. Rising from amorphing, celestial sea of sound, Shankar’s fast fingering outraces the mostdexterous fretboard displays in rock guitarand the master never breaks a sweat.



