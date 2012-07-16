If Madisonia were a country, it would lie somewhere in the Balkans, maybe east of the Carpathiansjudging by Reptile Palace Orchestra's CD. On <em>Songs and Dances</em>, the longtime Madison band (with roots in '80s post-punk) tears through ragingly electric, high-energy renditions of Eastern European music, with klezmer-Gypsy-Bulgarian melodies coursing over a driving rhythm section augmented by cello, clarinet and accordion. If rock 'n' roll had originated in Belgrade rather than Memphis, it might have sounded like the Reptile Palace band.