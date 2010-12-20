Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys

The blues band with arguably the best name in Milwaukee isn’t out to reinvent or innovate anything on their latest album. That's perfectly fine, however, as Shake Your Boogie accomplishes its goal of bringing the party with hearty soulfulness. Their sound is drawn from their collection of Chess/Checker, Delmark and Alligator electric blues records, topped with ample dollops of Big Al Groth's sax, Madison Slim's harmonica and the contributions of a couple of pianists/organists. Recording before a live audience at the Miramar Theatre may have amped up the band's energy even more. Remakes of numbers by luminaries such as Sonny Boy Williamson, Robert Nighthawk and Hound Dog Taylor make up the majority of the set's 13 tunes, but the Rev and bassist P.T. Pedersen aren't slouches in the songwriting department.