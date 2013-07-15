×

The Revomatics have mastered the tonalities and rhythms of the late-’50s/early-’60s surf/spy/hot rod instrumental rock ’n’ roll, down to recording it in analog. So do plenty of other bands drawing from the same retro wells of inspiration. What sets these Milwaukee reverb fiends apart is a willingness to break away from slavish devotion to form while re-jiggering that form to fun ends. The two originals refine their speedster and wave-riding themes. The quartet’s taste in covers may err toward the typical, but what they do with those choices makes all the difference, be it switching up Santo & Johnny’s dreamiest hit “Sleep Walk” to shuffling or adding rhythmic risk to The Chantays’ already menacing “Pipeline” by shifting the meter to 5/4. The Revomatics give nostalgia just the right kind of makeover to keep it fresh.