Rolling Stones: Ladies & Gentlemen The Rolling Stones, Some Girls Live in Texas ‘78, Checkerboard Lounge Live Chicago 1981 (Eagle Records/Universal)

The Rolling Stones keep chugging along on the far side of their 50th anniversary, touring and releasing product, including three new live CDs representing concerts from good times in the ‘70s and ‘80s. The most familiar, Ladies & Gentlemen The Rolling Stones , is the soundtrack from the 1972 concert film that was a favorite midnight movie in the ‘70s. It caught the Stones at a peak, their trademark sound defined yet still capable of surprise. There remained an expectation that anything might happen during “Brown Sugar” or “Bitch.” Some Girls Live in Texas ’78 captured them during their 1978 Some Girls comeback after a mid-‘70s slump and mixed old hits with fresh-from-vinyl renditions of “Beast of Burden” and “Miss You.” Checkerboard Lounge documents an episode from the Stones’ own fandom, a Chicago club gig when their hero, Muddy Waters, invited them to join him on stage for “Got My Mojo Working” and “Baby Please Don’t Go.”