While Roy Harper was known to discerning American rock fans in the '70s as the subject of a Led Zeppelin song and the vocalist on Pink Floyd's "Have a Cigar," his own music was seldom heard. Counter Culture will hopefully bring the overlooked songwriter and singer to the attention of the acoustic underground that has developed in our own day. The two-disc set is a best of Harper, sampling tracks from albums recorded from 1966 through 2000. The early work shows him influenced by ragas and Anglo-Celtic folk traditions, coupled with loopy humor, eccentric perspective and deft guitar playing. Much respected by better-known British rock stars of his day, Harper's recordings have guest appearances by Jimmy Page, Bill Bruford and others.