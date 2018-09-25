Samso: Freedom Seeds

Madison’s Sam “Samso” Arneson’s Freedom Seeds filters sometimes squalling, sometimes grinding guitar ruckus through a bucolic gauze. The beats on his five songs variously shamble and lockstep into variously danceable tempos, as Samso’s surreally pointed storytelling and askew romantic sentiments wend over the deceptively rickety balance of clamor and order. Not only lovers of Beck’s ’90s music should find nourishment in these Seeds; so could outliers among psychedelic rockers and Americana enthusiasts. If these tunes are at all indicative, how Samso blossoms from here bodes to be fruitful.